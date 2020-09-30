2.3 magnitude earthquake reported north of Midland

MIDLAND/MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Midland and Martin counties Tuesday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 9:34 p.m. just north of the Midland and Martin County line.

This is the fourth earthquake reported in the area in the last week alone.

