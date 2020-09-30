Advertisement

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported north of Midland

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND/MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Midland and Martin counties Tuesday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 9:34 p.m. just north of the Midland and Martin County line.

This is the fourth earthquake reported in the area in the last week alone.

You can find the latest earthquake reports here.

