One person dies in Fort Stockton house fire

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a house fire Monday night in Fort Stockton, according to the Fort Stockton Pioneer.

The victim has been identified as 78-year-old Pascuala Nunez.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 1600 block of North Nelson just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

The firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 9 a.m., but Nunez died in the fire.

The Fort Stockton Pioneer reports that another resident of the home was able to make it out.

The resident and two firefighters were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities have declared the house a total loss.

