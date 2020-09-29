Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at mobile home park

Midland County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Airline & Mobile Home RV Park.
Midland County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Airline & Mobile Home RV Park.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Midland County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Airline Road at the Airline & Mobile Home RV Park.

There is no word yet on injuries being reported.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

