Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at mobile home park
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Midland County on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Airline Road at the Airline & Mobile Home RV Park.
There is no word yet on injuries being reported.
