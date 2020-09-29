ECISD reports 9 new Covid-19 cases from students, 3 from staff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD announced today that 12 new cases were reported today.

9 students and 3 staff members tested positive.

That brings the total number of cases to 118.

ECISD also announced today that they will be sharing their numbers online from now on.

You can find it on the ECISD website under the Back to School 2020-2021 tab, then go to Covid-19 Dashboard.

It shows you what schools have had cases for students and staff.

You can go to the website here.

