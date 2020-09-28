Advertisement

VFW Post 4149 honors mothers of fallen servicemembers

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week is Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, which leads up to Gold Star Mother’s Day.

It’s the last Sunday in September, a day to honor not only the families of fallen members of the armed forces but also the mothers.

On Sunday, Midland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149 honored mothers of fallen heroes with a special memorial.

Denise Garza said it’s a day she’s honored to be part of but wishes no other mother would join her.

“We always say wish we would have met before, but our sons brought us together,” Garza said.

You become a Gold Star Mom when your child is killed in war.

She lost her son 15 years ago, but having days like this - to honor her son’s sacrifice with the support of other mothers - makes things a little easier.

The tradition started a little over 10 years ago to fully recognize America’s Gold Star Families.

VFW 4149 Auxiliary President Sandy Dunlap says he organized the memorial to give back a small token of appreciation to the families.

Gold Star Mothers received gift bags from a variety of meal cards, necklaces, and flowers.

The memorial also honored White Star Families, those who lost loved ones due to mental health issues after returning home from war. It’s an issue Jaime Sanchez lost his son to 8 years ago.

"We never knew he had a problem, Sanchez said. “One day he shows up at the house when we’re having a barbecue, and he says, ‘I’m going for training,’ and that’s the last time we saw him.”

According to the findings from the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than non-veterans.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Abbott gives disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba found in Brazoria County drinking water

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The parasite is already blamed for the death of a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson.

Video

VFW Post 4149 honors mothers of fallen servicemembers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.

Local

Local Church holds drive-thru food giveaway

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Community Giving Day handed out over 160 food boxes to people and hot meals

Local

Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

Latest News

Local

United Way, others combine to offer flu vaccine vouchers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The free vouchers are only eligible to those who are 18 years old or above, uninsured or can't afford the flu vaccine.

Local

Police make arrest in Odessa shooting that killed teen

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
OPD detectives obtained a murder warrant for Tizavier Jackson, who was charged and arrested.

Video

One teen dead, two other people injured in Odessa shooting

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.

Local

One person killed in single car accident near Andrews

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
DPS officials say the car entered a turn at an unsafe speed.

Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Canyon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Canyon

Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton at Pecos

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton at Pecos