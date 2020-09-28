VFW Post 4149 honors mothers of fallen servicemembers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week is Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, which leads up to Gold Star Mother’s Day.

It’s the last Sunday in September, a day to honor not only the families of fallen members of the armed forces but also the mothers.

On Sunday, Midland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149 honored mothers of fallen heroes with a special memorial.

Denise Garza said it’s a day she’s honored to be part of but wishes no other mother would join her.

“We always say wish we would have met before, but our sons brought us together,” Garza said.

You become a Gold Star Mom when your child is killed in war.

She lost her son 15 years ago, but having days like this - to honor her son’s sacrifice with the support of other mothers - makes things a little easier.

The tradition started a little over 10 years ago to fully recognize America’s Gold Star Families.

VFW 4149 Auxiliary President Sandy Dunlap says he organized the memorial to give back a small token of appreciation to the families.

Gold Star Mothers received gift bags from a variety of meal cards, necklaces, and flowers.

The memorial also honored White Star Families, those who lost loved ones due to mental health issues after returning home from war. It’s an issue Jaime Sanchez lost his son to 8 years ago.

"We never knew he had a problem, Sanchez said. “One day he shows up at the house when we’re having a barbecue, and he says, ‘I’m going for training,’ and that’s the last time we saw him.”

According to the findings from the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than non-veterans.

