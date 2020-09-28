Advertisement

Police make arrest in Odessa shooting that killed teen

OPD detectives obtained a murder warrant for Tizavier Jackson, who was charged and arrested accordingly.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
UPDATE: Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred yesterday in North Odessa. Tizavier Jackson has been charged with Murder “1st Degree Felony”.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one teenager is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting near E. 49th Street.

At 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1800 block of E. 49th Street, where three people were shot.

Two victims, a 16-year-old boy and Xavier Joseph, 20, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emanuel Urias, 18, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

