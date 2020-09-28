Advertisement

One person dies in Winkler County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash left one person dead in Winkler County over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Enrique Porras, 37, of El Paso, Texas.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Highway 302 four miles east of Kermit at 9:09 p.m. on Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Jeep Liberty and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Liberty, identified as Porras, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Porras' Jeep crossed the highway’s center stripe and crashed into the 18-wheeler head-on.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

