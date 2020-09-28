Advertisement

Macedonia Baptist Church holds food drive to help those struggling during pandemic

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As many people struggle with the stress of COVID-19, one local church is stepping up to make things a little easier with a hot meal and a food giveaway.

Macedonia Baptist Church held a free food give away for the community on Saturday. Church members and volunteers all came together to hand out over 160 food boxes to people in need.

Chairwoman of the Crisis Ministry Delores Webb says it took two weeks to fill the boxes with bread, water, ready to cook meals or anything a person might need to get through the week.

“There is hope. And not to give up, I know with the pandemic going, and there’s so much going on in the world and so much chaos, but if they have one small spot where people can get love and people can show them that they care, that’s our goal for today. We see you, you’re not invisible,” said Webb.

Deacon Thurman Johnson says that Macedonia has a reputation of a giving church, so they wanted to provide free boxes of food and a hot meal.

“The deacons and the brothers we got together and said well how can we serve the community, so that’s when we decided to do the hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks and that kind of thing.”

A voter registration event was also held at the food giveaway while people waited in line. Secretary Evelyn Dixon of the Crisis Ministry says she’s grateful to have a platform to continue to help and serve the families that need it.

“We see a lot of single parents with children to feed, and it’s difficult in these times. Members of the church hope that they can continue to bless the community in the future.”

