Abbott gives disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba found in Brazoria County drinking water

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg abbot issued a disaster declaration on Sunday after a deadly, brain-eating amoeba was found in Brazoria County drinking water near Houston.

The city of Lake Jackson, located within the county, was made aware of the issue in early September when a 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with the amoeba and later died.

City officials say 50 percent of the city’s water comes from the Brazosport water authority, and the other half comes from wells.

Right now—Lake Jackson officials have not pinpointed the problem, but they have taken Brazosport water authority out of the equation.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

