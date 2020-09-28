Advertisement

88 inmates and detention officers at Midland County Jail test positive for COVID-19

CBS7 File Photo
CBS7 File Photo(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At least 80 inmates at the Midland County Jail have coronavirus, according to Sheriff David Criner.  Eight detention officers have also tested positive.

CBS7 received a number of messages over the weekend about the outbreak at the jail.

City of Midland spokesperson Erin Bailey, who represents the Midland County Health Department, told us it couldn’t release those numbers after we requested them today and that we would have to get them directly from Sheriff Criner.

After multiple phone and text messages, Sheriff Criner sent a news release with the numbers after 2:00 p.m., writing that if we had more questions, we needed to email them to him and he would address them at his earliest opportunity.

The news release says Detention Officers that have tested positive are not allowed to return to work until they have quarantined for 14 days and no longer test positive for the virus. Midland County jail employees are screened for symptoms before entering

the facility and are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times. Inmates are also issued face masks.

The Midland County Jail has also established a COVID Hotline (432) 688-4798 that family members of loved ones housed in the Midland County Jail can call and stay informed of their loved one’s current health status.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One person dies in Winkler County crash

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
A crash left one person dead in Winkler County over the weekend.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Local

Macedonia Baptist Church holds food drive to help those struggling during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
As many people struggle with the stress of COVID-19, one local church is stepping up to make things a little easier with a hot meal and a food giveaway.

Video

Macedonia Baptist Church distributes food to the community

Updated: 3 hours ago
As many people struggle with the stress of COVID-19, one local church is stepping up to make things a little easier with a hot meal and a food giveaway.

National

Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all in many others threaten to undercut a pillar of his appeal among blue-collar voters.

Latest News

State

Abbott issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba found in Brazoria County water supply

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The parasite is already blamed for the death of a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson.

Local

VFW Post 4149 honors mothers of fallen servicemembers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The last week of September is Gold Star Families Remembrance Week.

Video

VFW Post 4149 honors mothers of fallen servicemembers

Updated: 16 hours ago
The last week of September is Gold Star Families Remembrance Week.

Local

Local Church holds drive-thru food giveaway

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Community Giving Day handed out over 160 food boxes to people and hot meals

Local

Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

Local

United Way, others combine to offer flu vaccine vouchers

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
The free vouchers are only eligible to those who are 18 years old or above, uninsured or can't afford the flu vaccine.