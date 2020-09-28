Advertisement

“35 to 40” Odessa High football players quarantining after positive COVID test

Odessa Bronchos football
Odessa Bronchos football(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos high school football team has dozens of players in quarantine, following last week’s news that a player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Head Coach Danny Servance, 35 to 40 players have been pulled out of team activities, after contact tracing determined they were possibly exposed to the positive case.

Servance said that they did not consider cancelling practice this week, because those possibly exposed have been removed.

“After the tracking process, you pretty much know who kids have come in contact with,” Servance said. “So that’s why the groups that were pulled were the ones that were identified. We’ll get those guys through the protocol and tested, and then we’ll go back to normal. No worries about the groups that we have here now though”

Servance said that because of the virus’s incubation period, players must wait until Wednesday to be tested.

Odessa does not have another game until Thursday October 8 at Lubbock Coronado.

Odessa’s season opener last Friday against Lubbock Monterey was cancelled hours before kickoff, after the Bronchos player tested positive.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CBS7 Band of the Week: Pecos

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Pecos is CBS7′s Band of the Week.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Canyon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Canyon defeated Greenwood 48-0.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos at Fort Stockton

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Pecos defeats Fort Stockton 28-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Wall at Midland Christian

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland Christian defeats Wall 40-6.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lubbock Estacado at Andrews

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Andrews defeats Lubbock Estacado 45-44.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland at Wichita Falls Rider

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Wichita Falls Rider defeats Midland 42-13.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Amarillo High at Midland Lee

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Midland Lee defeats Amarillo High 54-40 in Lee’s season opener.

Local

Odessa High’s football game against Lubbock Monterey canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
|
By William Russell
Friday night’s football game between Odessa High and Lubbock Monterey has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Abilene Cooper to open season

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Permian Panthers defeated Abilene Cooper 47-35 to start the 2020 football season Thursday night.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.