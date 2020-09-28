“35 to 40” Odessa High football players quarantining after positive COVID test

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos high school football team has dozens of players in quarantine, following last week’s news that a player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Head Coach Danny Servance, 35 to 40 players have been pulled out of team activities, after contact tracing determined they were possibly exposed to the positive case.

Servance said that they did not consider cancelling practice this week, because those possibly exposed have been removed.

“After the tracking process, you pretty much know who kids have come in contact with,” Servance said. “So that’s why the groups that were pulled were the ones that were identified. We’ll get those guys through the protocol and tested, and then we’ll go back to normal. No worries about the groups that we have here now though”

Servance said that because of the virus’s incubation period, players must wait until Wednesday to be tested.

Odessa does not have another game until Thursday October 8 at Lubbock Coronado.

Odessa’s season opener last Friday against Lubbock Monterey was cancelled hours before kickoff, after the Bronchos player tested positive.

