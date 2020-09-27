United Way, others combine to offer flu vaccine vouchers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amid COVID-19and now entering flu season, one local non-profit is ensuring the community meets their vaccination needs.

This year United Way, Familywize, and Walgreens have come together offering free flu vaccine vouchers that will be available to order by phone dialing 2-1-1. The free vouchers are only eligible to people 18 years old or above, uninsured, or can’t afford the flu vaccine.

For qualified individuals, the voucher will be emailed for redemption at a local Walgreens pharmacy.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.