United Way, others combine to offer flu vaccine vouchers

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amid COVID-19and now entering flu season, one local non-profit is ensuring the community meets their vaccination needs.

This year United Way, Familywize, and Walgreens have come together offering free flu vaccine vouchers that will be available to order by phone dialing 2-1-1. The free vouchers are only eligible to people 18 years old or above, uninsured, or can’t afford the flu vaccine.

For qualified individuals, the voucher will be emailed for redemption at a local Walgreens pharmacy.

