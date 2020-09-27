One teen dead, two other people injured in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one teenager is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting near E. 49th Street.

At 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1800 block of E. 49th Street, where three people were shot.

The two victims were a 16 year-old boy and a 20 year-old man. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In an update Saturday night, police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

