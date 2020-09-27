Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Elesia Evans celebrated her 100th birthday today around family and loved ones Saturday.

Evans has been living in the Odessa community since 1962 where she raised her 7 kids. Evans has 23 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren 80 great-great grandchildren.

Evans has been a homemaker all of life and her favorite thing to do is cook and bake.

One of her sons, Robert Evans said he’s so grateful to see his mother reach a big milestone and have such a positive influence in his life.

“She is just very very strong physically, spiritually and just a great influence on all of us,” said Evans.

All of us here CBS 7 wish Elesia a happy birthday and hope it’s been a century of happiness.

