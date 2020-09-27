Advertisement

Odessa woman turns 100-years-old

Evans has 23 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren 80 great-great grandchildren.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Elesia Evans celebrated her 100th birthday today around family and loved ones Saturday.

Evans has been living in the Odessa community since 1962 where she raised her 7 kids. Evans has 23 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren 80 great-great grandchildren.

Evans has been a homemaker all of life and her favorite thing to do is cook and bake.

One of her sons, Robert Evans said he’s so grateful to see his mother reach a big milestone and have such a positive influence in his life.

“She is just very very strong physically, spiritually and just a great influence on all of us,” said Evans.

All of us here CBS 7 wish Elesia a happy birthday and hope it’s been a century of happiness.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local Church holds drive-thru food giveaway

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
Community Giving Day handed out over 160 food boxes to people and hot meals

Local

United Way, others combine to offer flu vaccine vouchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The free vouchers are only eligible to those who are 18 years old or above, uninsured or can't afford the flu vaccine.

News

One teen dead, two other people injured in Odessa shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.

Video

One teen dead, two other people injured in Odessa shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.

Latest News

Local

One person killed in single car accident near Andrews

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
DPS officials say the car entered a turn at an unsafe speed.

Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Canyon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Canyon

Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton at Pecos

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton at Pecos

Video

Band of the Week: Pecos High School

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
Band of the Week: Pecos High School

Video

Balloon sendoff remembers Comstock family

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

News

Midland Christian v.s. Wall

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
Midland Christian defeats Wall 40-6.