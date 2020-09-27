Local Church holds drive-thru food giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Giving doesn’t just happen on thanksgiving. It happens during Macedonia Baptist Church free food give away the Crisis Ministry hosted for the community Saturday.

Church members and volunteers all came together for the church’s Community Giving Day to hand out over 160 food boxes to people in need.

Chairwoman of the crisis ministry, Delores Webb said it took two weeks to fill the boxes with bread, water, ready to cook meals, or anything a person might need to get through the week.

“I know with the pandemic going, there’s so much going on in the world and so much chaos,” said Webb. “But if they have one small spot where people can get love and people can show them that they care that’s our goal for today,” said Webb. “We see you, you’re not invisible.”

Deacon Johnson said that Macedonia has a reputation to be a giving church, so not only did they want to provide free boxes of food but also a hot meal.

“The deacons and the brothers we got together and said well how can we serve the community, so that’s when we decided to do the hamburgers hotdogs, drinks in that kind of thing,” said Deacon Johnson.

The event also helped conduct voter registration while people waited in line. Secretary Evelyn Dixon of the Crisis Ministry said she’s grateful to have a platform to continue to help and serve the families that need it.

“We see a lot of single parents with children to feed and it’s difficult in these times,” said Dixon.

Members of the church hope that they can continue to bless the community in the future.

