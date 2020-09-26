One person killed in single car accident near Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - One person died in a single-car accident about six miles north of Andrews early Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Michelle M. Deleon, 39, of Andrews, was driving north on NW 2001, when she entered a turn at an unsafe speed in a Dodge Charger, lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

DPS officials said the weather was clear and the roads were dry when the accident occurred, and said Deleon was wearing a seatbelt.

The posted speed limit is 60 mph.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.