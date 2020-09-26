Compass Academy pays tribute to Kenny and Melissa Comstock

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Parents and athletes at Compass Academy came together to honor Kenny and Melissa Comstock, who were killed in a car crash Thursday night.

At Thursday’s games, balloons were released into in air in tribute to the couple after they held a moment of silence.

Kenny Comstock was the board president of Compass Academy. Parents said he was a beloved figure in the community, and they had to do something to honor his and Melissa’s life.

“It was an awesome sight,” Compass Academy Athletic Director Justin Fanning said. “Cheer did a wonderful job setting it up. The football teams they did a great job. Everybody showed their respects. I think it turned out wonderful.”

Parents organized all this in less than a day after hearing about the heartbreaking crash.

