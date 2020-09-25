Topline Pharmacy opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As the pandemic rolls into its seventh month – a new pharmacy opened Thursday in Midland.

Topline Pharmacy is a locally black-owned pharmacy. It offers immunization shots, drug compounding, and free delivery within 15 miles.

Owner and pharmacist Gina Nnanna said it was important to open a pharmacy like this to offer Midlanders an alternative to the big chains.

“We are excited to serve the community, the Midland community and even Odessa and just offer them something different and other than the clinical services that we offer another big thing is just reduce the long wait time that you see in the big chain pharmacies," said Nnanna.

The pharmacy is located on North Midland Drive and Loop 250.

