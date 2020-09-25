Advertisement

Odessa High’s football game against Lubbock Monterey canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday night’s football game between Odessa High and Lubbock Monterey has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Ector County ISD announced the news on Friday morning.

According to ECISD, an Odessa High School player tested positive for the virus.

“Our number one priority is always the health and safety of our student athletes,” said ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary. "One positive case means others on the team are potentially exposed. We worked closely with our local health authorities to determine the right course of action. Cancelling tonight’s game is the right thing to do.

ECISD says that any tickets purchased for tonight’s game will be accepted at the next OHS home game.

There is a possibility that the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

