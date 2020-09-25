MISD: Students return to campus 5 days a week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD is moving to bring students back to school 5 days a week starting October 5th.

The district announced Thursday it will offer parents two options, either 100% online through the Midland Online Academy or on-campus in-person.

Interim Superintendent Ann Dixon said students need face-to-face learning to be fully engaged.

“Now, we are cleaning both sides,” said Dixon. “We’re going to make the MOA 100% teachers that are just doing that and the teachers that have the face-to-face won’t have virtual kids.”

The deadline for parents to choose between in-person or online learning for students grades seven through twelve is October 2nd.

