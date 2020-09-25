Midland Lee renaming committee chooses possible mascots and school colors
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Lee renaming committee has decided on mascots and school colors to go along with each of the proposed new names for the school.
According to Midland ISD, the student body will vote on the proposed mascots of whichever name is chosen.
Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Hornets
Midland Tall City High School
- Oilers
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Titans
Midland Carver Lee High School
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Hornets
The following choices of colors were chosen for each of the names:
Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School
- Maroon and White
- Blue and Gold
Midland Tall City High School
- Maroon and White
- Light Blue and Red
- Blue and Gold
Midland Carver Lee High School
- Maroon and White
- Blue and Gold
Last week the renaming committee announced that Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School was their final choice. Midland ISD’s school board will have the final say on the new name.
