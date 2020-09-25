Midland Lee renaming committee chooses possible mascots and school colors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Lee renaming committee has decided on mascots and school colors to go along with each of the proposed new names for the school.

According to Midland ISD, the student body will vote on the proposed mascots of whichever name is chosen.

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Hornets

Midland Tall City High School

Oilers

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Titans

Midland Carver Lee High School

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Hornets

The following choices of colors were chosen for each of the names:

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

Maroon and White

Blue and Gold

Midland Tall City High School

Maroon and White

Light Blue and Red

Blue and Gold

Midland Carver Lee High School

Maroon and White

Blue and Gold

Last week the renaming committee announced that Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School was their final choice. Midland ISD’s school board will have the final say on the new name.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.