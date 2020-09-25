Lone Star Fugitive Task Force makes two arrests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two wanted fugitives are behind bars after being arrested Thursday.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force searched a home at 16th and Alameda.

They didn’t find both of them there, but found one of them a short time later at the Stripes at 1500 South Grant in Odessa.

Shay Morris was wanted for Burglary.

They also found another man wanted out of Midland County on a warrant at the residence on 16th.

