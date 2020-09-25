Lone Star Fugitive Task Force makes two arrests
An Odessa man and a Midland man were arrested on warrants
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two wanted fugitives are behind bars after being arrested Thursday.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force searched a home at 16th and Alameda.
They didn’t find both of them there, but found one of them a short time later at the Stripes at 1500 South Grant in Odessa.
Shay Morris was wanted for Burglary.
They also found another man wanted out of Midland County on a warrant at the residence on 16th.
