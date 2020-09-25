Advertisement

First on CBS7: One man is dead following a Big Spring shooting

25-year-old Big Spring man died after being taken to the hospital.
25-year-old man died after being shot
25-year-old man died after being shot(Big Spring Police)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One man is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Big Spring.

According to Big Spring Police, officers were called to the 3600 block of Calvin for a gun shot victim.

Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, but died of his injuries.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigation Division will oversee the case.

Police say they believe this is a homicide and are following leads.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

