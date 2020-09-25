First on CBS7: One man is dead following a Big Spring shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One man is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Big Spring.

According to Big Spring Police, officers were called to the 3600 block of Calvin for a gun shot victim.

Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, but died of his injuries.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigation Division will oversee the case.

Police say they believe this is a homicide and are following leads.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

