Dallas approves $3.8B budget that increases police spending

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Dallas ISD police officers Mylon Taylor, left, and Gary Pierre push a car that ran out of gas while waiting in line for the weekly school meal pick up for students in Dallas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas City Council approved a budget for the 2021 fiscal year that includes increasing police spending by nearly $8 million despite calls to cut the department’s funding.

After more than 12 hours of meetings Wednesday, the total $3.8 billion budget was passed by a 9-6 vote.

Debate centered on the general revenue budget, which makes up more than a fourth of the overall budget and represents discretionary spending the council can actually change.

The fund includes salaries for police, fire and city departments.

WFAA-TV reports the police department budget will increase from $501 million in 2020 to a forecasted $509 million for 2021.

