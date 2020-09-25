Crossroads executive pastor and wife die in car wreck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crossroads Executive Pastor Kenny Comstock and his wife Melissa died in a car wreck last night, according to the church’s Facebook page.

It reportedly happened near Tatum, New Mexico, as the couple was on the way to Ruidoso.

The Comstock’s three children, who are 6, 4, and 1-year-old, survived.

The oldest and youngest only had scrapes and bruises.

The 4-year-old, however, sustained head injuries and had to be operated on.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Dear CROSSROADS Family, There is no easy way to deliver news like this. Last night our Executive Pastor Kenny... Posted by Crossroads Odessa Texas on Friday, September 25, 2020

