Advertisement

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

The small plane, which appears to be an ultralight, came to rest in the highway median at Rosewood Drive just south of the Skylark Airport runway.
The small plane, which appears to be an ultralight, came to rest in the highway median at Rosewood Drive just south of the Skylark Airport runway.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Two men died late Thursday morning in the crash of a small plane along Interstate 14 at the boundary between Killeen and Harker Heights.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The ultralight aircraft came to rest in the highway median at the eastbound exit to Rosewood Drive just south of the Skylark Airport runway.

The two men were taken to nearby Seton Harker Heights Medical Center where they both died just before noon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

Online records indicate the aircraft was first registered in 2007 and is owned by a Killeen man.

The ultralight had taken off from Skylark, Washko said.

A portion of the highway was closed to traffic in the area of the crash and police were advising motorists to take alternate routes.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD announces plans for bringing students back to on-campus learning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD has released its plans for bringing students back to campus for class.

Local

Ector County ISD shares revised academic calendar for 2020-21

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
Ector County ISD is sharing its revised academic calendar for 2020-21 to clear confusion for parents.

Local

Nine people detained following chase in Pecos, schools under secure hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Nine people have been detained and three more are being sought following a chase in Pecos.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for new crimes, mandatory jail time for certain offenses related to protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce legislative proposals about public safety in Texas at noon Central time Thursday at a press conference in Dallas.

Latest News

Local

Fatal crash shuts down traffic in Odessa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Local

Ward County dedicated new ambulance and fire truck

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Ward County celebrated the dedication of a new ambulance and a new fire truck.

Video

DWI citations down in Midland and Odessa

Updated: 19 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Local

MISD will announce bringing students back full time this week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Midland ISD will announce later this week its plan to bring students back to class five days a week.

Local

Big Spring man accidentally falls off wind turbine; dies

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
A Big Spring man accidentally fell off a wind turbine today near Christoval, TX Wednesday and died.

Local

How to track COVID-19 cases at local colleges and schools

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
As COVID-19 cases amongst students and faculty climb at schools and colleges, keeping up to date on the numbers can be difficult.