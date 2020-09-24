Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Two men died late Thursday morning in the crash of a small plane along Interstate 14 at the boundary between Killeen and Harker Heights.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The ultralight aircraft came to rest in the highway median at the eastbound exit to Rosewood Drive just south of the Skylark Airport runway.

The two men were taken to nearby Seton Harker Heights Medical Center where they both died just before noon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

Online records indicate the aircraft was first registered in 2007 and is owned by a Killeen man.

The ultralight had taken off from Skylark, Washko said.

A portion of the highway was closed to traffic in the area of the crash and police were advising motorists to take alternate routes.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

