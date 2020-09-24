Advertisement

Nine people detained following chase in Pecos, schools under secure hold

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Nine people have been detained and three more are being sought following a chase in Pecos.

According to Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 8 a.m. Thursday morning when the driver began the chase.

The chase eventually ended and twelve people ran out of the vehicle. Police were able to detain nine of them.

Three people are being sought at this time.

Chief Tarango says that no injuries have been reported.

___

Schools in Pecos are under a ‘secure hold’ due to a police situation Thursday morning.

According to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, Bessie Haynes Elementary was placed in a secure hold at 8 a.m. due to an active police situation near the school involving the Pecos Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

All PBTISD schools were then placed in a secure hold out of an abundance of caution.

The school district says that there is no threat to any of the campuses.

During secure holds the outside doors of schools are locked but classes continue as usual.

Posted by Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD on Thursday, September 24, 2020

