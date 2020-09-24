Advertisement

Odessa woman seeking help for treatment that could return her sight

Debbie Ramirez lost her sight after a tumor known as Meningioma was found in her brain.
Debbie Ramirez lost her sight after a tumor known as Meningioma was found in her brain.(GoFundMe)
By Andrea Storm
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman from Odessa who lost her sight six years ago is reaching out for help from the community.

Debbi Ramirez lost her sight after a tumor known as Meningioma was found in her brain.

It was found by a local doctor and removed.

Because she didn’t have complete damage to her optic nerve, there is a possibility of recovering her sight, but insurance won’t cover it.

The surgery and treatment needed to fix it will cost about $20,000.

Ramirez is hoping that the West Texas community will help her.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ramirez. You can find it here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Local

Bridge strike closes lanes of I-20 in Midland County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A bridge strike has closed down lanes of I-20 in Midland County on Thursday.

Video

FOOD COURT: Mussels With White Wine Sauce with OC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how make Mussels With White Wine Sauce. Chef Bagan says this dish is a wonderful appetizer or as part of a light lunch

Local

Watch the Permian Panthers face off against the Abilene Cooper Cougars on The CW at 7 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The Permian Panthers are facing off against the Abilene Cooper Cougars starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD announces plans for bringing students back to on-campus learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD has released its plans for bringing students back to campus for class.

Local

Ector County ISD shares revised academic calendar for 2020-21

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Ector County ISD is sharing its revised academic calendar for 2020-21 to clear confusion for parents.

Local

Nine people detained following chase in Pecos, schools under secure hold

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Nine people have been detained and three more are being sought following a chase in Pecos.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for new crimes, mandatory jail time for certain offenses related to protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce legislative proposals about public safety in Texas at noon Central time Thursday at a press conference in Dallas.

Local

Odessa police identify victim in Thursday morning crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By William Russell
One person was killed in Thursday morning’s crash in Odessa.

Local

Ward County dedicated new ambulance and fire truck

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Ward County celebrated the dedication of a new ambulance and a new fire truck.