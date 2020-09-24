Odessa woman seeking help for treatment that could return her sight

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman from Odessa who lost her sight six years ago is reaching out for help from the community.

Debbi Ramirez lost her sight after a tumor known as Meningioma was found in her brain.

It was found by a local doctor and removed.

Because she didn’t have complete damage to her optic nerve, there is a possibility of recovering her sight, but insurance won’t cover it.

The surgery and treatment needed to fix it will cost about $20,000.

Ramirez is hoping that the West Texas community will help her.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ramirez. You can find it here.

