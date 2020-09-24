Advertisement

Midland ISD announces plans for bringing students back to on-campus learning

Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from Midland ISD:

Midland ISD is taking the next steps to bring students back to campus five days a week.

“We have not been meeting this community’s expectations for academic rigor, and in order to deliver the quality of instruction our students deserve, we are taking action to bring students back to campus,” said Dr. Ann Dixon, Interim Superintendent. “This is happening at the same time that the incidence of COVID-19 in Midland has dramatically decreased since the first day of school on Aug. 19, and we feel our students can return to campus safely while still giving families the option to continue full-time at-home learning if they so choose.”

The following is a timeline of MISD’s plan to return students to school five days a week:

Friday, Oct. 2

  • The deadline for parents of secondary to choose between having their students engaged in on-campus learning or learning virtually through the Midland ISD Online Academy (MOA). Parents must complete the Google form located on their child’s campus website only if they wish to make a change.

Monday, Oct. 5

  • Grades 3 through 6, except 6th grade at SJ & YWLA, will return to on-campus learning five days per week. Pre-kindergarten through second grade are already on-campus five days per week.
  • All junior high schools, high schools and Young Women’s Leadership Academy, including sixth-graders at SJ and YWLA, will return to on-campus learning Monday through Thursday; Friday instruction will be virtual learning at home.

Monday, Nov. 9

  • All secondary campuses will resume on-campus learning five days per week.
  • MOA course offerings may change based on participation and will be transitioned to dedicated MOA teachers. Early College High School will maintain its own MOA.

MISD’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts will remain in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks for students in 3rd through 12th grade, for whom it is developmentally appropriate.

“Midlanders have done an excellent job doing what they’ve been asked: wearing masks, staying six feet apart and staying home if they feel sick,” said Dr. Katie Atkins, Chief of Staff. “We need you to continue doing these things and reinforce them with your children.”

More information is available at midlandisd.net/fall2020.

