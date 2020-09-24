Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott announce legislative proposals about public safety in Texas, watch on CBS7 at 12 p.m.

Abbott and other state leaders have criticized recent attempts to lower police spending in Austin and Dallas. Activists and local officials say using those funds for social services could stem systemic racism.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KTRK)
By Texas Tribune Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce legislative proposals about public safety in Texas at noon Central time Thursday at a press conference in Dallas. He will make his remarks at the Dallas Police Association’s headquarters.

Abbott and other state leaders have criticized Texas city officials for recent attempts to lower police spending and use those funds for social services that activists and local officials say could stem systemic racism and crime. After the Austin City Council cut its police budget in August, Abbott and other Texas Republicans have offered several proposals for drastic legislation to counter local budget decreases — echoing a polarizing national debate about American policing in the 21st century.

Republicans and Democrats often stick to their party lines that pit a fear of rising crime in major cities against calls for racial justice and reforms to police behavior. Calls to cut police budgets and reform officers' tactics gained renewed momentum this year after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes in May.

Protests demanding such changes have occurred across the nation and in Texas. Two days of unruly protests against police brutality at the Texas Capitol in May left graffiti on the historic building and cuts and bruises on state police officers. The Texas Department of Public Safety spent the summer naming and arresting suspects, the majority of whom are accused of misdemeanors.

You will be able to watch the news conference on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.

Latest News

Local

Fatal crash shuts down traffic in Odessa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Local

Ward County dedicated new ambulance and fire truck

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Ward County celebrated the dedication of a new ambulance and a new fire truck.

Video

DWI citations down in Midland and Odessa

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Local

MISD will announce bringing students back full time this week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Midland ISD will announce later this week its plan to bring students back to class five days a week.

Latest News

Local

Big Spring man accidentally falls off wind turbine; dies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
A Big Spring man accidentally fell off a wind turbine today near Christoval, TX Wednesday and died.

Local

How to track COVID-19 cases at local colleges and schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
As COVID-19 cases amongst students and faculty climb at schools and colleges, keeping up to date on the numbers can be difficult.

Local

DWI cases down in Midland and Odessa during pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The coronavirus pandemic has made it riskier for people to go out, but at the same time, it seems the virus may have made streets safer.

State

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a man was arrested and charged in the 1974 killing of a Texas teenage girl after nearly 50 years of investigation.

Local

No West Texas cities make list of top 50 fittest cities in Texas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A study ranking Texas cities by fitness doesn’t shine well for West Texas.

News

Valentine ISD teacher honored

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
CBS7 and West Star Autoplex team up to honor local teachers