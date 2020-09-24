FOOD COURT: Mussels With White Wine Sauce with OC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Mussels With White Wine Sauce. Chef Bagan says this dish is a wonderful appetizer or as part of a light lunch or supper.
Below is the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.
MUSSELS WITH WHITE WINE SAUCE
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1 Each Shallot diced
As req. Chopped fresh parsley
1 Cup White wine
2 Pound Cleaned Mussels
As req. Garlic Bread
Instructions:
Put the shallot, wine and cleaned mussels in a pan.
Put the pan on a high heat and cover with a tight-fitting lid.
Cook for approx. 5 mins or till the mussels have opened.
Discard any mussels that do not open.
Pour the mussels and cooking liquor onto a serving dish.
Sprinkle with parsley.
Serve with hot garlic bread.
Note: use the bread to mop up the juices from the mussels. Serve with white wine.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.