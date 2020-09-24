Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Mussels With White Wine Sauce with OC

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Mussels With White Wine Sauce. Chef Bagan says this dish is a wonderful appetizer or as part of a light lunch or supper.

Below is the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

MUSSELS WITH WHITE WINE SAUCE

Serves:  2

Ingredients:

1              Each       Shallot diced                                            

As req.  Chopped fresh parsley                                   

1              Cup        White wine                                                

2              Pound   Cleaned Mussels                                         

As req.  Garlic Bread

Instructions:

Put the shallot, wine and cleaned mussels in a pan.

Put the pan on a high heat and cover with a tight-fitting lid.

Cook for approx. 5 mins or till the mussels have opened.

Discard any mussels that do not open.

Pour the mussels and cooking liquor onto a serving dish.

Sprinkle with parsley.

Serve with hot garlic bread.

Note: use the bread to mop up the juices from the mussels. Serve with white wine.

