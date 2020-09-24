FOOD COURT: Mussels With White Wine Sauce with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Mussels With White Wine Sauce. Chef Bagan says this dish is a wonderful appetizer or as part of a light lunch or supper.

Below is the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

MUSSELS WITH WHITE WINE SAUCE

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 Each Shallot diced

As req. Chopped fresh parsley

1 Cup White wine

2 Pound Cleaned Mussels

As req. Garlic Bread

Instructions:

Put the shallot, wine and cleaned mussels in a pan.

Put the pan on a high heat and cover with a tight-fitting lid.

Cook for approx. 5 mins or till the mussels have opened.

Discard any mussels that do not open.

Pour the mussels and cooking liquor onto a serving dish.

Sprinkle with parsley.

Serve with hot garlic bread.

Note: use the bread to mop up the juices from the mussels. Serve with white wine.

