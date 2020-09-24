Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down traffic in Odessa

At least one person was killed in a crash on Andrews Highway Thursday morning.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Andrews Highway Thursday morning.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 91st Street and Andrews Highway.

No details have been released on the crash.

Police say that the northbound and southbound lanes of Andrews Highway are closed between 87th Street and 100th Street.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

