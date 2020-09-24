Ector County ISD shares revised academic calendar for 2020-21

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is sharing its revised academic calendar for 2020-21 to clear confusion for parents.

According to ECISD, the original calendar that was adopted in February included two student holidays on September 25 and 28.

Changes made over the summer eliminated those holidays and both days are now normal class days for students.

You can view the updated calendar below.

