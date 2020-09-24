Advertisement

Bridge strike closes lanes of I-20 in Midland County

A driver has been apprehended after they hit the Cotton Flat Road overpass in Midland on Thursday.
A driver has been apprehended after they hit the Cotton Flat Road overpass in Midland on Thursday.(Midland Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A bridge strike has closed down lanes of I-20 in Midland County on Thursday.

According to TxDOT, the accident has closed the westbound lanes of I-20 as well as the overpass at Cotton Flat Road. Damage has been done to all four beams supporting the overpass.

Midland police say the driver responsible for the hit fled the scene but has been apprehended.

Traffic is being diverted to the north service road at this time.

There is no estimated time that the roads will be reopened.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 UPDATE FROM TxDOT 4:06 p.m.- MIDLAND COUNTY: A bridge hit has forced closure of westbound lanes of...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

FOOD COURT: Mussels With White Wine Sauce with OC

Updated: 1 hours ago
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how make Mussels With White Wine Sauce. Chef Bagan says this dish is a wonderful appetizer or as part of a light lunch

State

UPDATE: Men killed in crash of small plane in local highway median identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified the two men who died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Local

Watch the Permian Panthers face off against the Abilene Cooper Cougars on The CW at 7 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The Permian Panthers are facing off against the Abilene Cooper Cougars starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Local

Midland ISD announces plans for bringing students back to on-campus learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD has released its plans for bringing students back to campus for class.

Latest News

Local

Ector County ISD shares revised academic calendar for 2020-21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Ector County ISD is sharing its revised academic calendar for 2020-21 to clear confusion for parents.

Local

Nine people detained following chase in Pecos, schools under secure hold

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Nine people have been detained and three more are being sought following a chase in Pecos.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for new crimes, mandatory jail time for certain offenses related to protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce legislative proposals about public safety in Texas at noon Central time Thursday at a press conference in Dallas.

Local

Odessa police identify victim in Thursday morning crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
One person was killed in Thursday morning’s crash in Odessa.

Local

Ward County dedicated new ambulance and fire truck

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Ward County celebrated the dedication of a new ambulance and a new fire truck.

Video

DWI citations down in Midland and Odessa

Updated: 22 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.