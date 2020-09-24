Bridge strike closes lanes of I-20 in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A bridge strike has closed down lanes of I-20 in Midland County on Thursday.

According to TxDOT, the accident has closed the westbound lanes of I-20 as well as the overpass at Cotton Flat Road. Damage has been done to all four beams supporting the overpass.

Midland police say the driver responsible for the hit fled the scene but has been apprehended.

Traffic is being diverted to the north service road at this time.

There is no estimated time that the roads will be reopened.

