Player of the Week: Andrews offensive trio

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a tight race for CBS7′s player of the week this week.

Would it be Andrews sophomore quarterback EJ Lopez, who had 367 yards and threw for 7 touchdowns and ran one in himself?

“I think EJ. Because he’s a sophomore and he’s been playing like he’s more experienced than just a sophomore,” Luke Armendariz said.

Or Luke Armendariz, Andrews senior who had 9 receptions for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns?

“I would say Luke. Yeah I would say Luke. Because he’s been killing it honestly. So that’s my guess,” Markeese Lawrence said.

And we can’t forget their teammate Markeese Lawrence, who added 6 catches and 3 touchdowns for 135 yards.

So we decided to give it to all 3 of them.

It’s the combination of this trio that has helped make Andrews so successful early on this season.

“Obviously Luke, Markeese, they’re both fast. We have another star receiver, AJ Britain, he’s a big target," EJ Lopez said. "We have so many weapons on this team, and just to be able to go out there and be able to perform with them, throw to them, and just have them on the field with me, it’s a blessing.”

And it’s no wonder they make such a great team.... these players have been taking the field together long before high school.

“We started in third grade YFL, and 90% of the people that are playing right now are still here and we just grew up together playing football,” Armendariz said.

“Me and Luke have played football together, peewee, for years and just getting to know him and seeing what he’s doing right now is unbelievable,” Lawrence said.

With the emphasis that this group puts on teamwork, it was only fitting to make this week’s honors a joint award.

“It’s like playing football with family," Armendariz said.

Andrews defeated Seminole last week 54-13. They take on Lubbock Estacado this Friday at home.

