No West Texas cities make list of top 50 fittest cities in Texas

(KEVN)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A study ranking Texas cities by fitness doesn’t shine well for West Texas.

The list, which was released by Barbend.com, ranked cities across the state by looking at factors for each city, including exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, and more.

The highest-ranking West Texas city is Monahans, which is placed at 80. The next highest are Kermit at 114, Alpine at 191, Pecos at 228 and Andrews at 282.

Neither Odessa nor Midland made it in the top 300.

You can view the full list here.

