Advertisement

No longer inexperienced, Midland Bulldogs hoping for bounce back year

The Midland Bulldogs will bring size, age and experience to the football field this season
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs bring back almost all their starters from last season.

In 2019, the Bulldogs were more like bullpups, relying heavily on juniors and sophomores. As a result, they struggled to a 2-8 record, but don’t expect that to happen again in 2020.

“You know when you’re 15 years old playing against 17, 18-year-old kids, it makes a big difference to have a year under your belt,” Head Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz said. “And our team has that so we’re getting better, we’re bigger. Those sophomores don’t look like sophomores anymore, and I think that’s going to benefit our team.”

Midland starts its season with a big road-trip. On Friday, they’ll go to Wichita Falls to take on the Rider Raiders, one of the best teams in 5A.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Permian volleyball sweeps Palo Duro at home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Permian volleyball sweeps Palo Duro at home in three sets.

Sports

Midland Christian Mustangs are ready to get back on the field

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
After having their season delayed, the Midland Christian Mustangs are displaying a sense of urgency like never before.

Sports

Midland Lee is ready to use their bench before cancelling games

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Coach Hartman is determined not to cancel games this season, no matter what it takes.

Volleyball

Midland Christian volleyball sweeps Odessa High

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland Christian volleyball sweeps Odessa High at home in three sets; 25-13, 25-22, 29-27

Latest News

Nfl

Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Arnie Stapleton
The NFL fined several coaches $100,000 each and their teams $250,000 each after Troy Vincent’s strongly worded memo about face coverings was widely ignored in Week 2.

Sports

UTPB volleyball hopes to commemorate 25th year with successful spring season

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Falcons first took the court in 1995, but likely have to wait until 2021 for their 25th anniversary season

Local

Alpine High School moves to remote learning, cancels two football games after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Students at Alpine High School are moving to remote learning after they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Sports

Week 4: Eden at Garden City

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Garden City defeats Eden 77-54.

Sports

Week 4: Wink at Eldorado

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Wink defeats Eldorado 61-46.

Sports

Week 4: Kermit at Crane

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Crane defeats Kermit 40-30.