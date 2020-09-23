No longer inexperienced, Midland Bulldogs hoping for bounce back year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs bring back almost all their starters from last season.

In 2019, the Bulldogs were more like bullpups, relying heavily on juniors and sophomores. As a result, they struggled to a 2-8 record, but don’t expect that to happen again in 2020.

“You know when you’re 15 years old playing against 17, 18-year-old kids, it makes a big difference to have a year under your belt,” Head Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz said. “And our team has that so we’re getting better, we’re bigger. Those sophomores don’t look like sophomores anymore, and I think that’s going to benefit our team.”

Midland starts its season with a big road-trip. On Friday, they’ll go to Wichita Falls to take on the Rider Raiders, one of the best teams in 5A.

