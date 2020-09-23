MISD will announce bringing students back full time this week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will announce later this week its plan to bring students back to class five days a week.

MISD Chief of Staff Katie Atkins told the Midland Reporter-Telegram the district wants to make sure there is plenty of time to make the adjustments needed to bring the students back full time.

Students involved in the Midland Online Academy would continue taking classes from home.

MISD students haven’t been to class five days a week since before spring break.

