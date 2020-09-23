Midland Lee is ready to use their bench before cancelling games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee Rebels are ranked #20 in the state to start the year, and after a month-long delay finally gets to back it up on the field.

Head Coach Clint Hartman said the extra time allowed their staff to pour more coaching into the JV and freshmen teams.

That extra work could be needed, because Hartman said they will use anyone and everyone to play this season.

“We’re not cancelling games,” Hartman said. “I don’t care if we’ve got to play with a JV football team, we aren’t cancelling games around here. We’re going to go play football, and we’re going to let these kids have the opportunity to have those memories that are so important, and they should cherish. We’re going to do our things and do it the right way, and heaven forbid we get four or five kids and all four or five of them are starters or they’re your best players, that’s just like a sprained ankle for me. We’re going to move forward and play football, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Lee begins its season on Friday, hosting Amarillo. Kickoff at Grande Communications is at 7:00 p.m.

