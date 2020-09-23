Midland Christian Mustangs are ready to get back on the field

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UIL 5A and 6A schools aren’t the only ones who’ve been waiting for Friday.

The Midland Christian Mustangs also had their season delayed, after TAPPS moved back the fall schedule a month.

But the anticipation and sense of urgency has the Mustangs looking like they never have before.

“Twenty three years or whatever I’ve been here, I think yesterday might have been the very best Monday practice that we’ve had,” MCS Head Coach Greg McClendon said. “It was full of energy, the kids flew around, they’re ready to go. They’re ready to play this week.”

The Mustangs start with a major challenge, hosting state-ranked Wall on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

