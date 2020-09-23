Advertisement

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was arrested and charged in the 1974 killing of a Texas teenage girl after nearly 50 years of investigation.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 77-year-old Glen McCurley had been arrested and charged with capital murder in the abduction, torture, rape and slaying of 17-year-old high school student Carla Walker.

Investigators say McCurley had been under suspicion since the crime occurred, but only now has DNA technology advanced to the point that police could link the married father of two children definitively to the slaying.

McCurley is confined to the Tarrant County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No West Texas cities make list of top 50 fittest cities in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A study ranking Texas cities by fitness doesn’t shine well for West Texas.

News

Valentine ISD teacher honored

Updated: 4 hours ago
CBS7 and West Star Autoplex team up to honor local teachers

Local

Ector County commissioners decide against raising property tax rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Ector County commissioners will not be raising the county’s property tax rate this year.

News

Midland police say human trafficking story is false

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland police say that a post going around Facebook about a human trafficking case at a local Walmart is not true.

Latest News

News

Odessa man dies in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
DPS has identified an Odessa man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.

News

Ector County commissioners vote against increasing property tax

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ector County commissioners decided against a property tax hike in their meeting Tuesday.

Local

Ellen Noel Art Museum brings annual West Texas Fest to you

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Ellen Noel Art Museum brings its West Texas Fest fundraiser to you, with a party in a box. Email marketing@noelartmuseum.org if you're interested in the event.

News

Midland couple opens new restaurant despite coronavirus woes

Updated: 20 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscast.

Local

Midland couple opens new restaurant despite coronavirus woes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Macarena’s is set to open this week after months of setbacks.

Local

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By William Russell
An Odessa man was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday morning.