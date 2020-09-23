How to track COVID-19 cases at local colleges and schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As COVID-19 cases amongst students and faculty climb at schools and colleges, keeping up to date on the numbers can be difficult.

While it’s not always easy, there is a way for people to find the latest COVID-19 numbers for our local colleges.

Odessa College and UTPB both list their case numbers online. UTPB breaks down cases by students and faculty, while OC lists active and recovered cases.

As for Midland College, you’ll have to call (432) 685-4556. MC tells CBS7 they welcome the calls.

Midland ISD has created a page that allows you to search each school for positive cases but doesn’t specify whether students or staff tested positive.

Ector County ISD does not have a page for their COVID-19 numbers but say they hope to have a dashboard up and running by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.