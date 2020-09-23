Advertisement

Ector County commissioners decide against raising property tax rate

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County commissioners will not be raising the county’s property tax rate this year.

Commissioners made the decision during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

County leaders say that this means the county will probably lose tax revenue due to falling property values but added that it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

Commissioner Greg Simmons says the county is in a good position with cash reserves if the pandemic lasts through the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No West Texas cities make list of top 50 fittest cities in Texas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
A study ranking Texas cities by fitness doesn’t shine well for West Texas.

News

Valentine ISD teacher honored

Updated: 1 hour ago
CBS7 and West Star Autoplex team up to honor local teachers

News

Midland police say human trafficking story is false

Updated: 1 hours ago
Midland police say that a post going around Facebook about a human trafficking case at a local Walmart is not true.

News

Odessa man dies in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
DPS has identified an Odessa man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

Ector County commissioners vote against increasing property tax

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ector County commissioners decided against a property tax hike in their meeting Tuesday.

Local

Ellen Noel Art Museum brings annual West Texas Fest to you

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Ellen Noel Art Museum brings its West Texas Fest fundraiser to you, with a party in a box. Email marketing@noelartmuseum.org if you're interested in the event.

Local

Midland couple opens new restaurant despite coronavirus woes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Macarena’s is set to open this week after months of setbacks.

Local

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By William Russell
An Odessa man was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Local

Police say Facebook post about human trafficking case at Walmart is not accurate, did not happen in Midland

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Police are reassuring the public after a Facebook post about a human trafficking case at a local Walmart has been shared thousands of times.