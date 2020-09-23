Ector County commissioners decide against raising property tax rate

ECTOR, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County commissioners will not be raising the county’s property tax rate this year.

Commissioners made the decision during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

County leaders say that this means the county will probably lose tax revenue due to falling property values but added that it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

Commissioner Greg Simmons says the county is in a good position with cash reserves if the pandemic lasts through the next fiscal year.

