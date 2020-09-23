DWI cases down in Midland and Odessa during pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus pandemic has made it riskier for people to go out, but at the same time, it seems the virus may have made streets safer.

Both Midland and Odessa have seen a drop in DWI cases since March.

Midland police can’t say for sure it’s all because of COVID-19, but they suspect that bars closing own for months had a lot to do with it.

Odessa police also say they’ve had far fewer DWIs in 2020, a big relief for a city that’s no stranger to dangerous driving.

