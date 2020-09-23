Big Spring man accidentally falls off wind turbine; dies

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX (KOSA) – A Big Spring man accidentally fell off a wind turbine today near Christoval, TX Wednesday and died.

Aaron Scott, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sanangelolive.com.

It happened at the Langford Wind Power Farm, located in the 11000 block of Allen Road.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

