UTPB volleyball hopes to commemorate 25th year with successful spring season

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pop quiz: What was the first intercollegiate sport played at UT Permian Basin?

If your answer was volleyball, then you are correct.

The Falcons first took the court in 1995, making 2020 the program’s 25th anniversary.

Unfortunately, UTPB will likely have to wait until 2021 to play its 25th season. A month ago, the Lone Star Conference postponed all fall team sports to the spring.

“Having this time now is critical to us playing at a high level, and putting on a show for all the fans in a few months,” Head Coach Tim Loesch said. “So while we’re disappointed to not be playing, we want to see the silver lining and use this time so that we can be playing great in the spring.”

The Falcons won 20 games last season, their most in the five years under Loesch. As a result, expectations are high for this Silver Anniversary season.

