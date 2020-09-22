Advertisement

Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Arnie Stapleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL fined several coaches $100,000 each and their teams $250,000 each after Troy Vincent’s strongly worded memo about face coverings was widely ignored in Week 2.

The NFL warned teams and coaches last week that they had to cover their noses and mouths throughout their games lest they put the fledgling season at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

Players are taking daily COVID-19 tests and teams are going to great lengths to make sure they play the 2020 season.

But coaches have been defying the mandates requiring masks, face shields or gaiters be worn at all times.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UTPB volleyball hopes to commemorate 25th year with successful spring season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Falcons first took the court in 1995, but likely have to wait until 2021 for their 25th anniversary season

Local

Alpine High School moves to remote learning, cancels two football games after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Students at Alpine High School are moving to remote learning after they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Sports

Week 4: Eden at Garden City

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Garden City defeats Eden 77-54.

Sports

Week 4: Wink at Eldorado

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Wink defeats Eldorado 61-46.

Latest News

Sports

Week 4: Kermit at Crane

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Crane defeats Kermit 40-30.

Sports

Week 4: Forsan at McCamey

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Forsan defeats McCamey 31-30.

Sports

Week 4: Big Spring at Brownfield

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Big Spring defeats Brownfield 20-17.

Sports

Week 4: Andrews at Seminole

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Andrews defeats Seminole 54-13.

Sports

Week 4: Fort Stockton at Monahans

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Monahans defeats Fort Stockton 39-21.

Sports

Week 4 Band of the Week: Kermit

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Kermit wins CBS7′s Band of the Week in Week 4.