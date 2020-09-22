Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

(AP) - The NFL fined several coaches $100,000 each and their teams $250,000 each after Troy Vincent’s strongly worded memo about face coverings was widely ignored in Week 2.

The NFL warned teams and coaches last week that they had to cover their noses and mouths throughout their games lest they put the fledgling season at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

Players are taking daily COVID-19 tests and teams are going to great lengths to make sure they play the 2020 season.

But coaches have been defying the mandates requiring masks, face shields or gaiters be worn at all times.

