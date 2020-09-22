Advertisement

Police say Facebook post about human trafficking case at Walmart is not accurate, did not happen in Midland

Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police are reassuring the public after a Facebook post about a human trafficking case at a local Walmart has been shared thousands of times.

The post claimed that two men were following a woman at a Walmart. When confronted the men went to the parking lot where they were stopped by security and police. The post then claims that a van in the parking lot was found with several kids and women inside who were bound and duct-taped.

Erin Bailey, the Public Information Officer with the Midland Police Department tells CBS7 that the post is not accurate and that it did not happen in Midland.

