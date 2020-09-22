Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.

Local

Midland couple opens new restaurant despite coronavirus woes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
Macarena’s is set to open this week after months of setbacks.

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

Latest News

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

The GOP has the votes to confirm Trump's SCOTUS pick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
There's no nominee yet, but the GOP signaled it has the votes to confirm President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

Local

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Russell
An Odessa man was killed in a crash north of Midland on Tuesday morning.