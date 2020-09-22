Midland couple opens new restaurant despite coronavirus woes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The coronavirus pandemic has made it tough for new businesses to get their start. However, one Midland couple who found a way to make their dream come alive.

Jorge Ramos and Angelica Estrada got started on Macarena’s back in May. At the time, the virus didn’t seem like much of an obstacle.

“We really thought it wasn’t going to last, this pandemic,” Ramos said. “We thought it was going to be a couple months, so we said ok let’s go ahead and do it. Probably when everyone stops remoting we’re already going to be out of this.”

Not so much.

The virus continued to cast a shadow over businesses everywhere. Likewise, Macarena’s remodeling dragged on for months because furniture companies and other manufacturers they relied on were slowed down by the coronavirus.

“What they told to us, that they weren’t making the material that much,” Ramos said. “That they weren’t able to cross the material on the border. That because of the pandemic they didn’t have so much employees working on the materials.”

That remodeling wasn’t cheap.

The restaurant ended up requiring double the estimated budget to make way for all the new additions from the stone bar top, to the resurfaced floors and textured walls.

“There was a lot, a lot of extra more expenses,” Ramos said.

In spite of all those troubles, the couple said failure was never an option. The Ramos' had to roll up their sleeves and their silverware to find a way to make it work.

“It’s not that we want to,” Ramos said. “It’s we have to do it. We have to have a really good attitude about this. If we have a bad attitude about it, we’re just going to transmit this attitude to the customer. I hope customers come over here. No, it’s that we do hope so, but I know we know there’s going to be customers coming over here.”

Macarena’s is set to open on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.